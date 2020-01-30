SBCISD approves changes of Employees Standards of Conduct

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Known as DH Local, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District approved revisions of its employee’s standards of conduct language at a regular school board meeting on Tuesday.

Previously recommended at an administrative committee meeting Jan. 14 by Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Andrea Cruz, the update deals with the language regarding arrests, indictments, convictions, and other adjudications employees need to report to the school district.

“The language that we’re updating is including for arrests, indictments, convictions, and other adjudications that an employee should notify his or her principal or immediate supervisor within three calendar days of arrest,” Cruz said last week when the matter was discussed.

Cruz said the language also includes no contest or guilty pleas, felonies, and offense (s) involving moral turpitude and any other offenses.

“These are standard language in our policy, but we’re adding class A and B misdemeanors,” Cruz said. “And misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated (DWI) or under the influence (DUI).”

Cruz said misdemeanors have been added to make sure employees know, in case they are submitting any changes to their record.

