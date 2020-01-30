Guerra enters race: Former Commissioner vying for Mayor seat

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

San Benito NEWS

Former City Commissioner, Place 3 Ricardo “Rick” Guerra has decided to run for Mayor for the City of San Benito. The retired firefighter resigned from his Commissioner seat last week on Thursday, January 16, a position he served in for nearly two years.

Guerra was first elected in May 2018, out seating Steve Rodriguez. In this race, Guerra will be going against the current mayor, Ben Gomez, who was elected in May 2017.

“First, for a person who has never run for office before, the people gave me a chance voting me in for Commissioner,” he said. “Now I’m asking to vote me Mayor for the city.”

The former Commissioner further said that he is running because he wants to bring full-time leadership to the Mayor’s role, an important aspect, he says, is currently lacking.

“This position would require someone who is retired or owns a business,” says Guerra. “I am retired and have the time and dedication to do it.”

Guerra is currently retired after serving 32 years with the Harlingen Fire Department. He was born and raised in San Benito, graduated from San Benito High School, and has lived in the Resaca City ever since.

Guerra told the NEWS he has three top priorities to address, from road repairment to lift stations, upon entering office if elected.

Lift stations

“The main priorities are the lift stations,” he said. “We have six that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found deficiencies on. We were given 10 years, and are at year eight. It’s a priority.”

The City is currently awaiting approval on a study submitted to TCEQ last year in Oct. 2019 to continue moving forward on the matter (Find more information on this issue in our Nov. 29, 2019 edition of the NEWS).

“I’m not blaming past administrations. For whatever reason, the work wasn’t taken care of, but we have to do something about it now,” said Guerra.

Business and rooftops

“We need new businesses. We lost Walgreens this past year, so we need to replace that,” said Guerra, while adding that there is also an influx of subdivisions coming in.

Roads

For years, residents have complained about the state of San Benito roads, with the City taken initiative on some and rejecting others.

“We need to apply for grants for our roads,” said Guerra. “We’ve had this issue be a problem for a long time.”

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the Jan. 24-30, 2020 issue of the NEWS.