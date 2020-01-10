Arrested Again: Coach resigns following arrest

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After being arrested on Dec. 28, 2019 by Mercedes Police, Jacob Gonzalez, 33, resigned from his position as a Physical Education teacher at San Benito High School.

SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez confirmed Gonzalez’s resignation, stating that it was effective immediately.

Media reports further informed that Gonzalez was again arrested on Tuesday by Mercedes Police. He is being accused of leaking information about a police investigation.

According to reports, Jacob Gardner Gonzalez was charged with possession of cocaine and was released on a $5,000 Personal Recognizance Bond that same day. He was arrested after he was stopped for running a traffic stop.

Two others were arrested in connection to Gonzalez. Crystal Moore and Raymundo Cano were charged for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and endangering a child. They faced arraignment on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Despite multiple attempts, Mercedes PD Chief Dagoberto Chavez did not respond to requests for information.