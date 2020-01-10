Arrested Again: Coach resigns following arrest

By DAVID LOPEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
After being arrested on Dec. 28, 2019 by Mercedes Police, Jacob Gonzalez, 33, resigned from his position as a Physical Education teacher at San Benito High School.
SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez confirmed Gonzalez’s resignation, stating that it was effective immediately.
Media reports further informed that Gonzalez was again arrested on Tuesday by Mercedes Police. He is being accused of leaking information about a police investigation.
According to reports, Jacob Gardner Gonzalez was charged with possession of cocaine and was released on a $5,000 Personal Recognizance Bond that same day. He was arrested after he was stopped for running a traffic stop.
Two others were arrested in connection to Gonzalez. Crystal Moore and Raymundo Cano were charged for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and endangering a child. They faced arraignment on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Despite multiple attempts, Mercedes PD Chief Dagoberto Chavez did not respond to requests for information.
This is sad to read yet I blame Michael Vargas and all board members including Superintendent Carmen Nate they allowed Vargas to continue being on that seat what example did they show there Pierce your staff that’s under you that it’s okay people make mistakes- NO you should of showed the example with actions that Vargas actions aren’t acceptable then maybe that coach including all other staff would be more Precautions in braking the law HOPE THIS IS A LESSON TO ALL SCISD STAFF YOU ARE NOT ABOVE THE LAW YOU WILL BE REMOVED