Black History Museum coming

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Special to the NEWS

San Benito will soon be opening its first black history museum.

Last week, at the site of the former Joe Callandret Positive Redirection Center (PRC), city and school district officials gathered to announce the genesis of the Valley’s first black historical museum.

The Joe Callandret building has been most recently known to harbor the PRC, where unruly district students attend as part of their punishment and rehabilitation, nested within the El Jardin neighborhood. Now, two years in the making, San Benito’s Historical Society, along with the San Benito Consolidated School District, is making space for the new landmark.

Sandra Tumberlinson, one of the original founders of the Historical Society and its current Treasurer, explained the oncoming project and its details to the NEWS.

According to Tumberlinson, the school district will be leasing the building from October of this year to October of 2020 for $1 a year.

Tumberlinson, noting that this will be the first museum of its kind south of San Antonio, said the facility will serve as a perfect medium of race relations at the time, specifically, the interpretation of the African American experience in the Valley.

The museum, said Tumberlinson, is slated to open in February, just in time for Black History Month.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy of the Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 2, 2019 issue of the NEWS.

The Medicine Shoppe (12-27-19) 3x10 Spring 2020 Registration BH Ad_I-01.eps San Benito News (Subscription Order Form) 3x5 - Copy Rio Grande State Center 3x5 Great Value (12-27-19; 1-3-20) 3x4 Dr. Ivar Perez