Court Date: Hernandez pleads not guilty

Mayor Pro Tem Carol Lynn Sanchez’s ex-husband, David Lee Hernandez, faced arraignment Tuesday afternoon at the 107th district court presided by State District Judge Benjamin Euresti.

According to court staff, Hernandez is scheduled for announcements on Jan. 14, 2020 while his trial is set for Jan. 21, 2020.

Prosecuting and defending parties met in chambers with Judge Euresti and agreed to reinstate Hernandez’s $10,000 pre-trial release bond.

Hernandez plead not guilty to three-counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (a second-degree felony), deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (both third-degree felonies) that resulted from his alleged shooting aimed at Carol Lynn Sanchez’s father.

The court appointed Nat Perez as Hernandez’s attorney while Jason Campo is acting as prosecutor. Perez told the NEWS that he wished to make no comment on his client’s behalf.



