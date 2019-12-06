Hernandez charged with assault, arraignment set for Dec. 10

By DAVID LOPEZ

Mayor Pro Tem Carol Lynn Sanchez’s ex-husband, David Lee Hernandez, was indicted by a Cameron County grand jury on Nov. 20 at the Cameron County Court in relation to an earlier case in which Hernandez was accused of shooting at Sanchez’s father.

State District Judge Benjamin Euresti set an arraignment hearing for Dec. 10. at 1 p.m. at the 107th District Court.

Hernandez was charged with three-counts: aggravated assault with a weapon (a second-degree felony), deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and unlawful possesion of a firearm by a felon (both third-degree felonies).

Although Sanchez has previously stated that she and Hernandez are separated, court documents still list her as Hernandez’s spouse. Commissioner Sanchez could not be reached for comment.

The case stems from an event in which Hernandez allegedly aimed a handgun at Carol Lynn Sanchez’s father on July 7, following San Benito city’s ResacaFest on July 6. Hernandez was allegedly intoxicated when he requested driving his father-in-law’s vehicle at the Sanchez’s family home. When his father-in-law (unnamed in the police report) refused to let him drive his vehicle, Hernandez shot at him, missing him by a hair and fleeing the scene once he heard police sirens.

Police on the scene could not find Hernandez but found a loaded pistol and a spare loaded magazine.

According to Cameron County records, he was arrested by San Benito Police on July 9. His bond was set at $10,000, of which $100 was paid by Carol Sanchez and he was released two days later.

Hernandez has faced previous charges, one of theft in 2004 and one of graffitti in 2005.