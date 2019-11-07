School Board President’s DWI charges upgraded

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has upgraded the driving while intoxicated charges against Michael A. Vargas, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees president after his Oct. 31 hearing that also dealt with his compliance to install an interlock device on his vehicle.

In a statement released by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, officials said Vargas’s DWI charges had been upgraded due to the high content of alcohol allegedly found on his body.

Victoria Cisneros, a public information officer at the DA’s office, said that blood draws generally take months because of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s lab backlog. She said they usually file DWI cases before receiving the blood draw results.

“In the Vargas case, we originally filed it as a DWI first,” reads the statement issued. “Subsequent to our filing, we received the blood draw results. Because the blood draw was 15% or higher, it counts as a DWI [case] second.”

The statement adds that the DA’s office therefore dismissed the original DWI first with the case number 19-CCR-3793 and has since filed a DWI second with a case number 19-CCR-4564.

In Texas, if BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) is greater than .15 , the court must order installation of ignition interlock devices on all owned motor vehicles for 1 year following a period of license suspension, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

