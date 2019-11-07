Obituary–Fernanda N. Koite

Fernanda N. Koite, of San Benito, Texas, passed from this life on November 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Arcelia, Guerrero, Mexico, on December 5, 1935 to the late Francisco and the late Brigida Rayo Noriega.

Fernanda enjoyed traveling and was a member of Iglesia Alpha y Omega of San Benito.

Her parents, Francisco and Brigida Noriega, and her son, Goro Koite, Jr., preceded Fernanda in death.

Left to treasure her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Goro Koite. Goro fell in love with Fernanda the very first time he saw her and knew she was the girl that he would marry.

Also left to treasure Fernanda’s memory are her children, Oscar (Sylvia) Koite, Fred (Nora) Koite, Carlos (Karen) Koite, Rosalinda (Larry) Longoria, Sylvia Koite; nine grandchildren, Mark Anthony Koite, Ryan Edward Koite, Derek Koite, Jesse Rodriguez, Jr., Katie Koite, Erika Elysabeth Longoria, Monika Michelle Longoria, Renee Olivia Koite, Britany Rodriguez; and, six great grandchildren.

The Koite family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 7 o’clock on Sunday evening. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at San Benito Funeral Home. Following the funeral service, Fernanda will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Oscar Koite, Ryan Koite, Fred Koite, Derek Koite, Carlos Koite, Jesse Rodriguez, Jr., and Larry Longoria.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.