Galvan reappointed as Lieutenant

STAFF REPORT

According to a press release from the City of San Benito, former Chief of Police Michael Galvan (now Interim Assistant Chief) has been reappointed as Lieutenant (his position before becoming Chief) effective Oct. 23 by Interim Chief Fred Bell.

The statement clarified that the city does not comment on personnel matters pertaining to whether disciplinary action was taken or not.

Last month, a Cameron County grand jury found Galvan, officer David Rebolledo, and two Pct. 5 deputy constables as justified in their use of deadly force against Ricardo Treviño III the night of Dec. 7, 2018 following a high-speed chase.

Galvan spent the past four months on paid administrative leave while awaiting the results of the Texas Rangers’ investigation.

Lieutenant Galvan will oversee specific assignments and tasks and may have supervisory authority over divisions and staff, according to the release.

