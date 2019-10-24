EDC awards grants to five small businesses

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

San Benito NEWS

The San Benito Economic Development Corporation is encouraging new and established small businesses to apply for rent subsidies and façade improvements in the Resaca City.

EDC Executive Director Rebecca Castillo said grants for rent subsidies are available to small businesses located in the designated downtown district as well as anywhere on Business 77 and Oscar Williams Road.

Castillo said out of the five small businesses that were already awarded grants, two will get both grants (rent and façade) while the other three will be compensated half of their rent for six months.

The businesses getting rent subsidies include two barbershops, King Kuts and Tailored Kutz, the first one located at 887 S Sam Houston Blvd., and the second at 119 N Sam Houston Blvd. The other three businesses include two businesses that relocated from downtown Harlingen, 4 Ever Memories, an antique and collectibles shop, located on 237 N Sam Houston Blvd., and Uniforms, Etc., a medical and school uniforms embroidery shop, located at 215 N Sam Houston Blvd. Both relocations happened in April 2019. A fifth business, Vida Nueva Creations, an arts, craft antiques, and rustic décor business is located on 844 N. Sam Houston Blvd.

Xavier Izaguirre, owner of King Kuts (which recently relocated to the new address), said the grants will help him greatly in making the place look nicer, likely enticing more customers to his business.

“I have a sign that’s just a regular sign,” Izaguirre said. “With a lighted sign, I think it will attract people that have never seen it (and) that come out at night. I’m off the highway.”

The final approval of the grants and other activities requires final City Commission approval.

“We continuously work in collaboration & unity with the City Administration & City Elected Officials,” said Castillo.

With resources available, Castillo said small business owners in need of help should ask for the grants.

“We encourage them to apply right now,” Castillo said.

