Rey Avila: A life of service, a life of achievement

By RAY QUIROGA

INSIDE SCOOP

publisher@sbnewspaper.com

We have a poor habit of posthumously recognizing people for their contributions to community and society instead of honoring them when they’re alive. I’m happy to say, however, that Rey Avila was served much better. Throughout his many years of involvement with the preservation and recognition of Conjunto Music, Rey’s selfless dedication to the cause did not go unnoticed as he garnered a number of prestigious recognitions from a number of preservation societies and even earned the San Benito News Citizen of the Year Award in 2012. Even in recent months, he was recognized by the City of San Benito and the South Texas Conjunto Association. But Rey never did it for the accolades or applause. Throughout the years, he could have easily flipped his political capital into a run for elected office or demanded that a street, school or section of the recently constructed San Benito Museum be named in his honor, but Rey wasn’t interested in any of that either.

I don’t recall the first time I met Rey Avila, but if I had to guess, it may have been a good 23 years ago as an intern for the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center, which was in its infancy here during the summer of my junior or senior year of university. What I remember, even back then, was his contagious energy, enthusiasm, and spirit. Fast forward to around 2011, when Lionel Betancourt contemplated putting his building — where the old Sewing Box dress shop was located in Downtown San Benito for many years — on the market. Lionel, a San Benito icon in his own right, is the son of Paco Betancourt, former Mayor of San Benito and arguably best known as the proprietor of Rio Grande Music Company, more commonly known as Ideal Records. San Benito, of course, is, to this day, known as the birthplace of Conjunto Music, and Ideal was the recording hub of such artists as the granddaddy of them all, Narciso Martinez, a San Benito native, as well as a young Baldemar Huerta, AKA, Freddy Fender.

Lionel unsealed the portion of the building which housed the legendary Ideal Records recording studio and the portion where the physical vinyl records were manufactured, packaged and prepared for shipping across the U.S., Mexico and beyond. If I recall Lionel’s words correctly, the area had been partitioned in the 1980s and he had invited Rey, who was, by then, well established as the town’s resident ethnomusicologist, to try and preserve what was possible in hopes that those items may one day be part of an exhibit in a physical museum that had yet to be fully realized. I was lucky enough to have both Lionel and Rey invite me along for a tour and to capture a number of great images of the facility. That was, of course, until the ghost of Freddy Fender, — who, as the story goes, once swept the floors and slept on a cot in the back of the studio shortly after being released from the hoosegow and years before becoming a Grammy Award-winning, internationally known country music star — began messing with my camera’s flash, which began to uncontrollably fire in rapid succession, something that never happened before or since and which was remedied only by removing the batteries from the flash. When I explained that to Rey, he looked at me, smiled and nodded as if to say, “Ya ves (You see; those ghost stories were true).”

When Lionel opened up that section of the building, it was like walking into a life-sized time capsule. While the decades had taken its toll on a number of artifacts, other items and entire parts of the facility were eerily preserved — untouched by the elements, including an old, half-empty, five gallon glass (not plastic like they make them nowadays) water jug that sat atop a vintage water cooler in Lionel’s old office situated alongside the actual recording studio. It was as if time had suddenly stood still. There were pressed records in mid packaging stage, drums of black plastic pellets waiting to be pressed into records and stacks upon stacks of albums placed in cubby holes. It was pure magic for history nerds such as Rey and myself.

Rey has been described as many things in recent days – an historian, a force of nature, a relentless keeper of the past, an advocate for the preservation cultural heritage, a music aficionado, an every man’s scholar, an authority on the preservation and importance of music, a man on a mission, a San Benito Greyhound, and most importantly, a dedicated family man and friend. Just as the history and music he so sought to preserve, Rey himself was a bridge, an example of how to serve, an embodiment of what true altruistic intentions can achieve. Second from only his family and friends, Rey loved his community and saw in its past the potential for its future.

Rey Avila may be gone, but his presence will be felt everywhere throughout the Resaca City, from the Heavin Trail where he and his wife took their pre-dawn walks, to Stookey Park where he would be frequently seen carrying his folding chair to watch his grandchildren play ball, to the Lady ’Hounds’ softball field to cheer on family there, to the Bobby Marrow Stadium where he rooted his alma mater.

RIP, Rey Avila. You are and will always remain a Resaca City icon.

