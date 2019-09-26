Trustees approve changes to Superintendent’s Contract

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the addition of a clause to the superintendent’s contract during a special board meeting on Tuesday.

After deliberating behind closed doors in executive session, SBCISD Board of Trustees President Michael Vargas spoke in open forum about Section 7.6 under the “termination without cause” portion of the superintendent’s contract.

In an email from SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez, she states that it is incorrect that “the superintendent will be compensated $1 million in the case he is removed from the contract.”

Gonzalez’s email further states that Dr. Carman would be paid a lump sum payment commensurate to “the entire value of all salary, medical and health benefits, all stipends to include longevity stipend, and supplemental payments to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas,” due under the remaining term of the contract.

According to the new agreement, however, Carman’s new contract, which was extended to end Sept. 4, 2023, could be worth around $1 million or more since he currently earns $202,776, not including benefits.

The email from Gonzalez comes nearly two weeks after Sept. 12 when the NEWS requested she confirm the $1 million severance reported after multiple sources confirmed that it was discussed behind closed doors.

At Tuesday’s meeting, after consulting with the school attorney, Vargas said section 7.6, which is not in the Superintendent’s Dec. 2018 contract, deals with paying the superintendent a lump sum of money if he’s terminated without cause.

In addition, Vargas said the district agrees to reimburse Carman’s incurred attorney’s fees.

SBICISD Board of Trustees Vice-president Orlando Lopez made the motion to approve the changes to the contract, seconded by Secretary Janie Silva, and supported by Victor Eloy Rosas and SBCISD Board of Trustees President Michael Vargas. Board member M. L. Garcia voted against the changes, Angel Mendez abstained, and Sonia Weaver was absent.

