Greyhounds suffer loss to Laredo United

By JUAN ESTEVE

Special to the NEWS

Laredo-For the third consecutive week, the San Benito Varsity Greyhounds went on the road to face a non-conference rival; this time they encountered the mighty Laredo United Longhorns on Saturday night at SAC Stadium in Laredo.

The Greyhounds encountered a solid rival that used the passing game well, this game was a straight out shootout were the offensives shone with a final score of 45-37, falling to the Longhorns; now San Benito evened its record to 2-2 after coming from a victory at PSJA on week three. Furthermore, this game’s story against Laredo United is one of two solid offensives that gave their best effort and showed their offensive strength.

For this game, San Benito jumped on the board first after stopping the United Longhorns and making them lose their first possession by turning over on downs. Then, San Benito got a Field Goal to start things off, but that lead did not last long enough: Laredo United answered with QB Eduardo Huerta connecting a short-pass to RB Carlos Jaime, then the junior running back made a dodge and a couple of tackles to get an impressive 65-yard touchdown run that gave the lead (7-3) to Laredo United. However, QB Smiley Silva and company started their show from there: in the same first quarter, they delivered a solid, well-maintained drive that culminated in a touchdown run that gave the Greyhounds the lead (10-7). Then, at some point in the first quarter Smiley Silva and company found themselves leading the score (17-7) with a 4-yard touchdown run by RB Kyler Castilleja, but the Laredo United offensive unit was steady and played strong.

