Lady ‘Hounds fall to Lady Cardinals over weekend

By JUAN ESTEVE

Special to the NEWS

Harlingen-The San Benito Lady ’Hounds met their classic rival at the Arroyo Colorado rivalry match, volleyball edition, at Harlingen High on Saturday afternoon.

This was the Lady ’Hounds’ second consecutive 32- 6A district game after coming from a tough loss against the Lady Falcons of Los Fresnos to a score of 3-0, partials being 25-13, 25-13, 26-24. After an exciting third set, the Lady ’Hounds couldn’t force a fourth and fifth set, so they came out on the losing end of their first district game.

Fast-forward to Saturday’s action: a key game due to its rivalry status, San Benito came out on the losing end of the match through a score of 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20). Although the numbers indicated a dominance by Harlingen High, the Lady ’Hounds, led by Zoey Betancourt (with 5 kills in the first set), Cidney Castillo (with four kills), and Ysabel Soria (adding 2 for the losing cause), gave the few purple and gold fans something to cheer for. In the second set, things started slow for the Lady ’Hounds: at one point Harlingen grabbed a five point lead (9-4) and then increased it to 12-4 and consequently to 15-6, winning that set by seven points. As Coach Rubi Medina put it, “We didn’t play as well as we should have. We made a lot of mental mistakes. I guess [the Lady Cardinals] just played a little bit better and capitalized on our mistakes, and the team that makes the most errors is going to lose.”

