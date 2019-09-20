Carman’s demands are not a done deal

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Without confirming or denying the exorbitant demands made by San Benito Consolidated Independent School District’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Nate Carman, a member of the board said such action would have to be approved in open forum.

“It has to go back on the agenda,” said Angel Mendez, one of the few board members who speaks to the media. “I won’t put it out there, I’ll be honest with you.”

Not until they have completed the legalities to the changes on the contract and go through the motion of passing the actions, then it’s different, Mendez said.

The News tried to reach every board member, but only Mendez responded. M. L Garcia returned a call, but could not make contact with the NEWS at the time.

At a regular board meeting Sept. 10, the school board approved making changes to the superintendent’s contract behind closed doors. Without giving any details in public, the school board approved the motions subject to counsel review. Board member M. L. Garcia was the only member who voted against the measures.

According to multiple sources inside and outside a closed executive meeting Sept. 10, Carman asked for a $1 million severance package in the event that a new majority was to enter the school board next year and attempted to replace him as superintendent. It is also recounted that he asked for between $14-16K to be placed into his retirement fund annually for the life of his contract with the district.

School administrators have not commented on these claims, but SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said all of the Superintendent’s contracts, from when he began employment with San Benito CISD in 2017, can be found online.

Gonzalez said Carman is evaluated annually and his current salary for the 2018/2019 academic year was $202,776.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks.

