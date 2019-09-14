«

Sep 14 2019

PSJA Bears overwhelmed by ’Hounds

by Editor

September 14, 2019

Victory
RB Kyler Castilleja is lifted in a triumphant gesture by OL Dominick Sanchez.
(Photo by TJ Tijerina)

By JUAN ESTEVE

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Varsity Greyhounds added another road victory to their record by winning 34-13 Thursday night against the Bears at PSJA Stadium in another non-conference game. It is important to assess that San Benito won routing their previous rival Victoria West by a score of 31-3, which evened their season record to 1-1. Meanwhile, PSJA entered this match with a victory against Corpus Christi King in their last game, winning that game by a score of 52-14.Thus, all evidence indicated that this matchup would end up in an offensive shoot-out. 

This game started strong for the PSJA Offense when their quarterback Justin Morales connected a 15 yard pass to number 13, Mark Guajardo, giving PSJA Bears the momentaneous  lead 7-0. However, PSJA’s defense couldn’t keep their lead long enough: in the same first quarter, San Benito QB Smiley Silva connected 35-yard pass to WR Juan Constante for a touchdown. Then the PSJA offense led by Justin Morales was able to get to the red zone but only scored a field goal that put the score at 10-6 in favor of the Bears.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length. To read the full story, click here or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks.

