PSJA Bears overwhelmed by ’Hounds

By JUAN ESTEVE

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Varsity Greyhounds added another road victory to their record by winning 34-13 Thursday night against the Bears at PSJA Stadium in another non-conference game. It is important to assess that San Benito won routing their previous rival Victoria West by a score of 31-3, which evened their season record to 1-1. Meanwhile, PSJA entered this match with a victory against Corpus Christi King in their last game, winning that game by a score of 52-14.Thus, all evidence indicated that this matchup would end up in an offensive shoot-out.

This game started strong for the PSJA Offense when their quarterback Justin Morales connected a 15 yard pass to number 13, Mark Guajardo, giving PSJA Bears the momentaneous lead 7-0. However, PSJA’s defense couldn’t keep their lead long enough: in the same first quarter, San Benito QB Smiley Silva connected 35-yard pass to WR Juan Constante for a touchdown. Then the PSJA offense led by Justin Morales was able to get to the red zone but only scored a field goal that put the score at 10-6 in favor of the Bears.

