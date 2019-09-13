Head-on Collision Kills Mission Woman

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA
Special to the NEWS
A Mission woman died during a head-on collision Tuesday when the driver of a suburban lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the opposite lane, hitting her passenger car.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation reveals that a Gold 2001 Lincoln Navigator was traveling west on FM 510, also known as San Jose Road, west of Casey Road when it failed to slow down on a curve around 12:34 p.m. south of San Benito. Authorities said three people including the driver were riding on the suburban.
At the same time, a white 2008 Toyota Corolla occupied by a driver and a passenger were traveling east on FM 510.
“The driver of the Lincoln failed to negotiate the curve,” said DPS spokeswoman Maria Montalvo in a press release. “(The driver) lost control of the vehicle, and veered onto the eastbound lane where it crashed head-on with the Toyota.”
Montalvo said all the people involved in the accident were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Montalvo said Hermelinda Villegas, 57, a passenger on the Toyota and a Mission resident, died at the hospital.
“All other occupants are in stable conditions at this time,” she said.
Montalvo said DPS troopers continue to investigate the two-vehicle fatal crash.
