Head-on Collision Kills Mission Woman

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

A Mission woman died during a head-on collision Tuesday when the driver of a suburban lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the opposite lane, hitting her passenger car.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation reveals that a Gold 2001 Lincoln Navigator was traveling west on FM 510, also known as San Jose Road, west of Casey Road when it failed to slow down on a curve around 12:34 p.m. south of San Benito. Authorities said three people including the driver were riding on the suburban.

At the same time, a white 2008 Toyota Corolla occupied by a driver and a passenger were traveling east on FM 510.

“The driver of the Lincoln failed to negotiate the curve,” said DPS spokeswoman Maria Montalvo in a press release. “(The driver) lost control of the vehicle, and veered onto the eastbound lane where it crashed head-on with the Toyota.”

Montalvo said all the people involved in the accident were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Montalvo said Hermelinda Villegas, 57, a passenger on the Toyota and a Mission resident, died at the hospital.

“All other occupants are in stable conditions at this time,” she said.

Montalvo said DPS troopers continue to investigate the two-vehicle fatal crash.