Fewer students enrolled at SBCISD

Compared to the previous year, fewer students have enrolled in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District during the current 2019-2020 school year.

According to SBCISD’s enrollment figures, there are 10,158 students registered as of August 27, 2019. Last year as of August 27, 2018, 10,178 were registered, 20 students more than this year. On August 28, 2017, there were 9,584 students registered.

In a recent email, SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said the Texas Education Agency (TEA) designates the last Friday in October of every school year as the fall PEIMS, public education information management system, “snapshot” date.

It means the current figures for this year provided by SBCISD are unofficial enrollment figures.

Gonzalez said the district must report to TEA all students served and staff employed on that date.

“Accountability reports will reflect the official enrollment based on the information collected on the PEIMS Snapshot date,” Gonzalez said in the email.

However, last March during a public hearing, SBCISD officials gave another presentation with enrollment statistics which is known as the Texas Academic Performance Report, also known as the TAPR 2017-2018 yearly update.

At that meeting, Gina Ortiz, SBCISD’S director of assessment, research and evaluation, provided information regarding the 2017-2018 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) and enrollment figures.

Ortiz said the report is always a year behind because it takes time to gather all data, and some statistics are more than a year old.

In the past few years, Ortiz said there has been a decrease of students from 11,373 in the 2011-2012 school year to 10,453 in the 2017-2018 school year.

It means that when comparing figures from the 2011-2012 school year to the current year, there are 1,215 fewer students at SBCISD schools.

