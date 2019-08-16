SBCISD cancels public meeting: No word on proposal to reorganize School Board

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Without offering reasons, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District canceled a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, supposedly to discuss a tax rate that will be adopted.

The unexpected cancellation was revealed on Friday, Aug. 9, but the same email did not address whether the district had also canceled the regular board meeting in which some board members wanted to introduce an initiative to replace SBCISD Board of Trustees President Michael A. Vargas.

Led by board member Angel Mendez and supported by board member M. L. Garcia, the proposal hopes to reorganize the school board without Vargas as president after his alleged DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge and arrest by Harlingen Police in the early hours of July 5.

Mendez had said he expected the regular board meeting to take place on Tuesday, the same day SBCISD canceled the public hearing.

Via email, the News reached SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez about whether the regular board meeting had been canceled.

“Regular meetings of the board shall normally be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.,” Gonzalez replied by email on Tuesday. “At this time, there is no agenda for the August 2019 regular board meeting.”

Gonzalez added that “the notice of a meeting of a governmental body must be posted in a place readily accessible to the general public at all times at least 72 hours before the scheduled time of the meeting.”

Gonzalez did not say when the regular monthly board meeting will be held or when Mendez’s request about the possibility of reorganizing the school board will be heard.

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Harlingen-San Benito MPO (August 21 Meeting - 8-16-19) 3x7