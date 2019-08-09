Potential shuffle: Proposal may reorganize School Board of Trustees

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

In an effort to give the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees a new face to its leadership, some board members have introduced an initiative to replace Michael A. Vargas as president.

Spearheaded by board member Angel Mendez, the proposal is to reorganize the school board after Vargas’ alleged DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge and arrest by Harlingen Police in the early hours of July 5.

With the support of board member M. L. Garcia, Mendez said the request to put the item on the agenda has been done and it should be at the next Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

Mendez said the measure allows board members to reorganize the entire board, meaning Vargas can be removed from presidency (based on whatever the reasons are) but would remain on the board.

