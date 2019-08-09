New information surfaces in hit-and-run: Suspected vehicle located, investigation nears conclusion

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

New information has been released in regards to a vehicular incident that left one person dead a few weeks ago.

According to a police report from the San Benito Police Department, 46-yeard-old resident Willie Lee Williams Jr. was struck by a vehicle on the night of Sunday, July 21.

Occurring at the poorly lit intersection of north frontage road and Stephanie Lane, near the Cash America Pawn establishment, an SBPD patrolman located an unconscious Williams, and upon further inspection, determined the subject to be suffering injuries from being struck by a motor vehicle.

There was no specification as to what type of injuries the subject had, however.

Although EMS was called for help, by the time they arrived the subject was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the search for the suspect and the vehicle involved ensued, but to no avail until recently.

According to interim police chief and assistant city manager Fred Bell, the vehicle in question, which was believed to be a 2006 to 2012 maroon Nissan Sentra, has been located.

“A vehicle of interest has been secured,” said Bell in an email exchange with the NEWS.

When asked about specifics about the vehicle, such as where and when it had been located, Bell stated, “In order to protect the integrity of the active investigation, no other information will be released at this time.”

When asked in what condition the vehicle was found, Bell stood by his previous statement.

