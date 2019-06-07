Amigos del Valle still looking for a place to call their own

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Almost two months after requesting help from the city commissioners for a permanent home in the Resaca City, Amigos del Valle is still searching for a haven in San Benito.

Accompanied by several residents supporting Amigos del Valle, a non-profit organization serving low-income families since 1974 in the Rio Grande Valley, Amigos del Valle Assistant Executive Director Anita Jenny pleaded with city commissioners at a regular board meeting April 16.

The organization places an emphasis on helping the elderly community stay healthy and maintain their own independence in their lives.

Jenny said Amigos del Valle currently serves around 122 Meals-on-Wheels to homebound seniors with disabilities in the area.

On Tuesday, Jenny was not available, but an Amigos del Valle representative taking calls for her said the San Benito chapter still lacks a place to gather.

“The seniors (are) here today to kindly request a center or a site for our seniors to come and enjoy a meal,” Jenny told the commissioners on April 16.

Jenny added that back in December 2018 they had an agreement with the housing authority that was not renewed. She added that now seniors are having hardships traveling away from the city.

“What happened is that now our San Benito residents have to travel all the way to Harlingen,” she said. “They would really like to stay within the city of San Benito.”

Jenny said there are about 33 to 45 participants that enjoy a meal at the center on a daily basis.

