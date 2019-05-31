SBCISD approves to extend charter bus services subject to safety checks

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

After the misfortune experienced by students attending a chess competition to Houston that concluded in them being stranded in Refugio last March, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees decided to approve a measure to extend charter bus services for the 2019-2020 school year.

The action was taken under the condition that the companies providing the services allow a school district administrator to inspect the conditions of the buses before departure.

“My concern is this: I know there was some conversation regarding the bus that was coming down from Houston, in respect that the breaks were faulty on it,” board member Angel Mendez said at a regular board meeting May 14. “My understanding allegedly is that the driver wanted to continue moving forward but a parent stepped in and stopped him.”

From that perspective, Mendez questioned whether there is an annual or semi-annual report that these companies can provide the school district about safety checks on the buses they use to transport districtwide students.

SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman agreed that the bus involved in the Houston incident is part of four companies utilized by the school district and that they have requested a report since about a month-and-a-half-ago, which they have yet to receive.

Board Vice-President Orlando Lopez said they had a discussion at a committee meeting where it was brought up to get a report about the condition of the buses.

