SBCISD approves renewal agreement with ABC

After a quick inquiry about the seemingly high fees from a school board member, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District approved a renewal agreement with Absolute Business Consulting Group at a regular meeting two weeks ago.

Before approving the measure April 9, SBCISD board member Victor Eloy Rosas asked SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman the reason behind the $9,000 the district pays every month to the consulting firm known as ABC.

With a perplexed look, Rosas pondered the expenditure considering there is a newspaper in town, The News, the Valley Morning Star in Harlingen, and the district’s own Channel 17.

“Why are we paying a lot of money for this product?” Rosas said. “I mean, we have an opportunity here within ourselves to promote, why are we paying this? I mean, we got a nice channel 17 which does an awesome job. We spent a lot of money at will.”

Carman said the services that ABC provides are all public relations communications consulting fees for the school district.

“They have designers,” Carman said. “They do assist us quarterly with our corporate newspaper that’s getting ready to go to a monthly newspaper. They offer some additional resources for us. I’m not saying we couldn’t eventually get our own internal department after that.”

