Records Broken: Ramirez continues power streak

By TAMARA LONGORIA

Special to the NEWS

Leann Ramirez, 18-year-old UTSA student and San Benito native, set two American powerlifting records at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Columbus, Ohio in the second weekend of April.

Ramirez set the Women’s American Bench record in the junior, collegiate, and Teen 3 categories by bench pressing 170 kg or 374.8 lbs. She also broke the Women’s American Total record in the same categories listed above.

Ramirez squatted 518 lbs, bench pressed 374.5 lbs, and deadlifted 402 lbs. Combining all weights, Ramirez reached a grand total of 1,295 lbs and effectively set the Women’s American Total Record. Ramirez also won 2nd best lifter overall in the female weight classes.

“I cried tears of joy and felt accomplished because I knew all my hard work paid off,” said a joyful Ramirez.

Ramirez has been powerlifting for nearly five years and first started in her freshman year at SBHS.

“I have always been strong and athletic since I was a little girl,” Ramirez said, “but when I got to high school I decided to try out powerlifting, and after the first practice I knew I was in love with the sport.”

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

Claudio Barber Shop 2x2 Chambers Carpent Cleaning 2x2 Angel Lucy's Funeral Home 6x9