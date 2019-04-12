Parents censure board members at meeting, file grievance with administrative office

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

Surrounded by her kids to give her strength, Oralia Elorza stood up at a Tuesday meeting in front of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees to speak her mind about the chess program and a recent tournament held in Houston.

Following the dismissal of the After School Program Director Jack Garcia, parents said they are worried the school district might try to do away with or drastically cut the program.

“This is the second time that I actually come to the board meeting,” said Elorza, who cried and could barely speak at a previous board meeting. “I guaranteed that this time I won’t be emotional…I begged you guys, please take care of our kids.”

Elorza criticized directly SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman for canceling the flight to Houston and instead ordering a charter bus to take the students to the chess competition.

“What you guys have against him (Garcia), that’s beyond me,” Elorza said. “But what you all did is an attack to our children.”

Alicia Salazar, another parent of a student who went to the Houston tournament, believes school administrators put students in danger when Carman canceled the flight and the bus broke down in Refugio.

Salazar said her son’s heart is in the chess program and her granddaughter is also thinking about joining the team.

“If you guys want to do away with chess you better think about it again,” Salazar said. “My son is always there and he’s always putting his effort. Think about our kids, guys; come on, what about if it’s one of your kids or one of your grandkids.”

