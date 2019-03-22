SBCISD professional development tops $346,000, Washington D. C. trip still not on agenda

BY J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

A member of the board of trustees had been trying to find out about a trip to Washington D. C. similar to one taken last year to Orlando, Florida, but school administrators of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District have been unclear about the details.

Last month during a regular board meeting, SBCISD Board of Trustees Secretary L. M. Garcia questioned Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman about a two-day retreat for professional development and coaching to the nation’s capital.

“Every year we bring back our campus administrators, we do a two-day, this year we call it a retreat…, we do training, legal updates, we go through things with (the) finance office in terms of budget, etc.,” Carman said. “It’s a two-day workshop.”

At the same board meeting, February 25, Dr. Carman requested approval of an item under “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE) for the 2019-2020 school year.” The request, however, didn’t mention Washington, D. C. neither the amount the retreat will cost, nor the cost for the leadership program (ICLE) the board of trustees approved that night for training.

In a last minute email sent to the News on Thursday, March 21, Interim Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said the February 25, 2019, approval of the “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE) for the 2019-2020 school year, “does not include the cost of district personnel attending the ICLE Model Schools Conference in Washington, D.C.”

