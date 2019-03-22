City manager’s contract extended

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Earlier this week, City leaders approved an extension for City Manager Manuel De La Rosa’s contract.

At a City Commissioner’s meeting held on Tuesday, March 19, one of the agenda items listed under executive session was the “Discussion pursuant to Texas Government Code…regarding the City Manager contract.”

After two hours of executive session, City Commissioners voted on the matter. Mayor Pro Tem Carol Lynn Sanchez made the motion, which was then seconded by Commissioner Rene Villafranco.

Commissioner Rick Guerra was the lone dissenter who voted against the extension. Mayor Ben Gomez did not vote, according to Public Relations Director Martha McClain.

Commissioner Tony Gonzalez was absent due to being in the hospital and therefore could not vote, Guerra told the News.

De La Rosa’s contract has been extended for a total of three more years with a $5,000 pay increase.

His annual salary now stands at $125,000 compared to $120,000 prior.

