Murder: Police seek community’s help

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Police Department is asking for the public’s help following the mysterious and fatal shooting of 30-year-old Edgar Gonzalez that occurred on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 21.

Following the incident, police weren’t releasing any information, but according to a press release issued by the police department Tuesday afternoon, five days after the incident, the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Buena Vida Street.

Previous reports by the Valley Morning Star, however, stated that the incident was a case of mistaken identity. Christopher de la Garza, Gonzalez’s brother, said he was the suspect’s original target, but it was his brother who was erroneously shot. Gonzalez died at a hospital later that evening.

