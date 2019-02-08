Teachers association against pursuing DOI status

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

At a public hearing on Wednesday, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District decided to form an advisory committee to mull over its exploration for District of Innovation status.

“If the advisory committee determines that the district of innovation plan is worthy, the plan will be posted online for 30 days,” said SBCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.

At the same time, Carman said the plan must be sent to a Texas Education Agency commissioner for review. Then, the advisory committee must hold a public meeting and the plan must pass by the advisory committee by a majority vote.

If the plan survives the advisory committee, Carman said the plan must be approved by two-thirds of the school board.

According to Carman, the plan includes four exemptions including a new district calendar, probationary contracts for new teachers, a class ratio for K through 4, and teacher certification.

