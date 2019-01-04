City officials share hopes for new year

By FREDDY JIMENEZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
2018 has come and gone, and now at the helm of the new year, the City of San Benito appears to be full with new and upcoming projects, such as the Southside park and the Varco retail project, ensuring new prosperity for the town. City officials had some words to share on their hopes for the new year.
Amidst the post-meeting commotion at City Hall last week, Commissioner Antonio Gonzalez had some words to share on the future and general welfare of San Benito and its economic developments.
“We still have work to do,” said Gonzalez. “Everything has been on and off, but hopefully everybody works together the way we’re supposed to and take care of each other, the way we’re supposed to.”
“The taxpayers come first,” concluded Gonzalez.
Commissioner Ricardo Guerra was also present and said his concern for this year lies with the upcoming deal on annexation lines between the City and Brownsville but said he’d disclose specifics at a later time.
“In the meantime”, he said, “my goal is to try to keep San Benito afloat, and keep it going.”
City Manager Manuel De La Rosa also contributed his thoughts, saying, “In the New Year upon us, I hope to continue implementing established policies and directives in order to meet the goals and objectives presented by the City Commission. We have a lot of projects in the works, and I will continue to focus on them to ensure their successful completion.”
Mayor Ben Gomez, citing his call for unity, said he hopes and wishes to see San Benito prosper in every way possible through love and peace.
“To prosper in 2019, hoping for big things in San Benito, and we will be big. As long as we trust in God and we work together as a community,” he said.
Ultimately, the Mayor said he hopes to see the city move up and progress despite who may be in office.
“We need to take care of each other. We need to be not divided, but united. That doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, but it does mean that we get along,” further said the Mayor. “Discussions or disagreements only last a few hours, but friendship and unity can last a lifetime.”
Mayor Gomez also added that he cares deeply for the community as he was born and raised in San Benito, played sports here, went to school and graduated from here, understands the struggles the people of the community endure and said that he is first a citizen, then Mayor.
“Ben Gomez is here as a citizen first, then Mayor,” he said.
“In 2019, I want San Benito to prosper and not be hating on each other. I want people to say, ‘Wow! Look at San Benito!’ but I understand that for things to change, I must change, and that’s what I tell everybody: if you want to see change, you have to change.”
Fed Up
January 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
To make a long comment short………We need NEW LEADERSHIP…… VOTE OUT the two city commissioners and the Mayor quoted in this article. Everything that was accomplished in 2018 (from the southside park and AEP building, etc) was initiated by previous city commissions and Mayors…..
Judith Zurita
January 6, 2019 at 1:58 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Great thoughts! I wish I could say wow, look at San Benito! But instead I lament when not seeing promises fulfilled, like the skatepark they never built (now we were left with an ugly empty lot where it was before), and the pool they where going to fix.
Anyway, at least we have a San Benito afloat…
Best wishes for 2019!
JohnnyJoeJones
January 6, 2019 at 12:58 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Yes mayor gomez you must change. I am referring to san benito police report # 2018-00013723. It’s not a secret anymore some people do know.
garza
January 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
to see a change you have to change, Ben? it is simple what is right is right what’s wrong is wrong! No agree to disagree! so your the one who pushed for the 40 million bond of the playground when what are school district needs is to perform academically for all students! Remove the lazy teachers who continue to have a high absences of working days and their students grades are low why because they are irresponsible teachers who don’t care about teaching our students in seeing them succeed but Garcia lady board member wants to make an insensitive for teachers so they can stop being absent what kind of people we have sitting on our chairs representing our schools and town??!!