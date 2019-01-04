City officials share hopes for new year

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

2018 has come and gone, and now at the helm of the new year, the City of San Benito appears to be full with new and upcoming projects, such as the Southside park and the Varco retail project, ensuring new prosperity for the town. City officials had s ome words to share on their hopes for the new year.

Amidst the post-meeting commotion at City Hall last week, Commissioner Antonio Gonzalez had some words to share on the future and general welfare of San Benito and its economic developments.

“We still have work to do,” said Gonzalez. “Everything has been on and off, but hopefully everybody works together the way we’re supposed to and take care of each other, the way we’re supposed to.”

“The taxpayers come first,” concluded Gonzalez.

Commissioner Ricardo Guerra was also present and said his concern for this year lies with the upcoming deal on annexation lines between the City and Brownsville but said he’d disclose specifics at a later time.

“In the meantime”, he said, “my goal is to try to keep San Benito afloat, and keep it going.”

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa also contributed his thoughts, saying, “In the New Year upon us, I hope to continue implementing established policies and directives in order to meet the goals and objectives presented by the City Commission. We have a lot of projects in the works, and I will continue to focus on them to ensure their successful completion.”

Mayor Ben Gomez, citing his call for unity, said he hopes and wishes to see San Benito prosper in every way possible through love and peace.

“To prosper in 2019, hoping for big things in San Benito, and we will be big. As long as we trust in God and we work together as a community,” he said.

Ultimately, the Mayor said he hopes to see the city move up and progress despite who may be in office.

“We need to take care of each other. We need to be not divided, but united. That doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, but it does mean that we get along,” further said the Mayor. “Discussions or disagreements only last a few hours, but friendship and unity can last a lifetime.”

Mayor Gomez also added that he cares deeply for the community as he was born and raised in San Benito, played sports here, went to school and graduated from here, understands the struggles the people of the community endure and said that he is first a citizen, then Mayor.

“Ben Gomez is here as a citizen first, then Mayor,” he said.

“In 2019, I want San Benito to prosper and not be hating on each other. I want people to say, ‘Wow! Look at San Benito!’ but I understand that for things to change, I must change, and that’s what I tell everybody: if you want to see change, you have to change.”