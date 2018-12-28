Year in Review: Top 5 Stories of 2018

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

From La Especial Bakery undergoing a fire at the beginning of the year, to the school district’s endeavors, from the recent affairs of local law enforcement to the economic developments booming across the city – the San Benito News was there in 2018. As the year comes to a close, the News presents some of our most read, most clicked, and most memorable stories of the year.

#1 – SBCISD

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District and some of its prominent characters were the center of much controversy this year. Coverage of the district’s interactions were limited to what reporters could garner at the time, as well as a page which included the district’s accolades, however. The prominent story of 2018, at least in the view of the News, is something that had never occurred before in the history of this publication: the SBCISD pulled advertisement with the San Benito News.

Mid-September, after reporting on a failed agreement between Southwest Key Programs and the SBCISD, the News attempted to cover deals the district took to advance the agreement with SWK. However, miscommunication took place between one of our reporters and a former district official from who we sought comment from. This miscommunication led to an unprecedented action by the school district; the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Nate Carman, claimed that our reporting was “reckless,” and proceeded to pull ads from this publication. The move took the community by surprise. Other prominent district stories include the passing of the $40 million bond, which called for the creation of a $5 million aquatics center, a $3-4 million multi-purpose sports facility, and a $30 million performing arts center. The issue was one of great importance, generating a polarization between those who wanted the amenities for the betterment of San Benito and those who preferred to allocate funds to already existing programs. The proposal eventually passed on Nov. 6 with 54% (3,496) for and 45% (2,942) against. The following day after the passing of the $40 million bond, the district’s long-time public relations director, Celia Longoria, inconspicuously resigned, as previously reported. At the time, some board members had some insight on the matter, such as Janie Silva and Angel Mendez, who both said they were aware of her resignation, while others did not respond for comment. Several sources within the district, however, said that Longoria was called into a meeting with Superintendent Carman and an unnamed HR representative, where she was given a choice to either resign or face termination. The district provided the News with an official statement regarding Longoria’s removal, but failed to provide a reason why. Public Information/Communication Specialist Isabel C. Gonzalez was then assigned as Interim Director of Public Relations.

Further into the district coverage was the untold story of former Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Dr. Kevin Phillips. It was previously reported that several board members were mum about his status, including former PR Director Celia Longoria, who at the time said that the district didn’t comment on personnel matters. Superintendent Carman and other district officials always failed to provide responses to our requests for comment. However, ten days after the News and others filed a Freedom of Information request about his employment status, district officials confirmed the resignation of Phillips. The former assistant superintendent was replaced by Henry Sanchez (but a reason for his resignation was not provided either).

#2 – Fatal shooting of 21-year-old SB resident

Coming up at number two is one of our more recent stories, and perhaps one of the biggest, of 2018 is about San Benito Police officers getting involved in a chase that led to the fatal shooting of Ricardo Trevino III, a 21-year old local. According to reports, on Friday, Dec. 7, SBPD was making a welfare call to a church on the 400 blk. off Expressway 83 when Trevino sped off in his vehicle. The chase lasted approximately 20 minutes, as Trevino live streamed and recorded the incident on Facebook, and ended in the El Ranchito area. The City released a statement that same evening, saying that the Texas Rangers were overseeing the investigation and that some officers had been placed on administrative desk duty. The Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Johnny Hernandez released a statement saying that upon reaching a dead-end in the road, Trevino turned around and struck a police vehicle head-on, which propelled the officers to discharge their firearms, thus fatally wounding Trevino. Trevino was the step-son of SBPD supervisor Art Flores and second-cousin to Commissioner Rene Villafranco. The incident brought forth backlash from the family and community, with some having prepared themselves to confront city officials at a city hall meeting. That confrontation, however, never happened due to that meeting being canceled just a few hours prior to commencement. While only a few have been transparent, most officials were hesitant to release further information unto the public as the investigation was underway.

#3 – New resaca retail center project approved

In the early weeks of November, City of San Benito officials approved an agreement b In the early weeks of November, City of San Benito officials approved an agreement b etween the City and Varco Real Estate for a new multi-million-dollar, mixed-use commercial development. As previously reported, the project will entail a three year or less process that will result in the construction of a resaca-front retail-office-restaurant area. According to a press release issued from the City, the project is on almost 10 acres fronting Business 77 across from Heavin Resaca Trail and Amphitheatre. In addition, the waterfront project is estimated to cost between $5 and $7 million in construction alone and will consist of between 40,000 and 50,000 square feet of leasable space to be developed over the next few years. “This means great things coming. San Benito will move up, and I think this is the beginning of it all,” said Mayor Ben Gomez at the time. “That property has been stagnant there for a long time and I think it’s about time someone comes in and develops it.” Carlos E. Varela, partner of Varco Real Estate, at the time noted in his proposal to the City that based on their most recent projects, which are of similar degree all throughout the Valley, he estimates the project will provide 300 full and part-time jobs, approximately $7 million in improvement value, and $10 million in annual sales. The project is scheduled to bring in 20 new tenants as well as a number of professional offices, suites, and potentially a new financial services company. “We foresee this project attracting not only the San Benito community to the site, but residents throughout Cameron County. This project will be the first of its kind in San Benito and will become a destination with its relaxed venue and the many quality family dining choices,” said Valera. The project is slated to begin March 2019.

#4 – La Especial Bakery rose from the ashes

It may seem like a long ago now, but 2018 didn’t begin so smoothly for everybody. Case in point, La Especial Bakery reportedly found itself on fire on the night of Dec. 30, 2017. Police officers responded to the call in the middle of the night, where they found bakery owner Enrique Ornelas inside attempting to extinguish the flames himself. While no one was hurt, Ornelas and the responding officer were sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

What was hurt, however, was the historic 78-year-old establishment as it had suffered what appeared to be irreparable damages. Luckily enough, though, San Benito community culture came to the rescue. Promptly two days after the unfortunate incident, community members and family had organized fundraising efforts to rebuild the bakery. As previously reported, concerned citizens at the time were kind enough to arrange for a chicken plate sale as one of the fundraisers. Another effort included a GoFundMe page set up by Ornelas granddaughter. Other members of the community offered their manual labor power to help rebuild the bakery until everything was repaired. Less than 20 days after the tragic fire, La Especial Bakery presented their first batch of fresh cookies on Jan. 17. Reports of the time state that over a hundred people were in attendance eager for their batch. With the community coming together to save this historical and generational landmark, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, La Especial Bakery obtained new life and continues to serve San Benitians on the daily.

#5 – AEP regional headquarters opened in San Benito

On the 40-acre lot at 1401 East Business 77 you will find the site of the new AEP facility that opened in October. The project cost about $23 million and shifted about one hundred jobs to the San Benito area. The 87,900-square foot service center is notable because of its centralized location. Eladio Jaimez, AEP Texas Corporate Communications Representative, said that central location would bolster quicker response times. Since its opening, the new center has been servicing cities such as Rio Hondo, Harlingen, some upper mid-Valley cities, and of course, San Benito. The new building is composed of offices, a call center section, conference rooms, showers, a weight room, and even a laundry room. What was most advantageous, however, is how the facility and the people taking up its jobs would affect the surrounding businesses. Mayor Ben Gomez, as previously reported, said, “I think it’s going to stimulate our economic growth here with our restaurants and businesses during the day, so I think it’s wonderful for AEP Texas to be here in our hometown of San Benito.”

