City manager evaluated “Above Satisfactory,” receives pay raise

San Benito City Commissioners on Tuesday’s meeting held an executive session to decide on the bi-annual evaluation of City Manager Manuel De La Rosa.

After 30 minutes of deliberation, City Commissioners emerged with approval of De La Rosa’s performance rated as “above satisfactory.” De La Rosa is now granted a $5,000 raise added to his current salary.

“We just evaluated him as ‘above average,’ so that means he gets his $5,000 added to his annual salary like the contract states,” said San Benito Mayor Ben Gomez. “We’re giving him a just evaluation.”

According to an email from Public Relations Director Martha McClain, De La Rosa’s current salary is $115,000.

Commissioners Carol Lynn and Rene Villafranco voted in favor to De La Rosa’s evaluation of “above satisfactory” while Commissioners Rick Guerra and Antonio Gonzales voted in opposition. According to Commissioner Guerra, Mayor Gomez’s vote was the tie-breaker that ruled in De La Rosa’s favor.

“De La Rosa pours nothing into the city,” said Commissioner Guerra. “He knows my vote though.”

De La Rosa’s term has stirred internal controversy recently when an executive session in September, requested by Commissioners Gonzales and Guerra, discussed his termination. It was unstated why the two commissioners requested De La Rosa’s dismissal. Ultimately De La Rosa kept his job, and now the commissioners are split on their political opinions of him.

“I would like to thank the mayor and commissioners for their continued support. I look forward to continuing my efforts to lead the City of San Benito in its future growth and development,” De La Rosa said.

