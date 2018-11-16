Veteran’s Day ceremony held

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Per tradition, and in light of national holiday, San Benito held its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on

Saturday, November 10, and while the cold gusts and rain stood as an adversary, it proved no match for the honoring of our military men and women.

The early hours of Saturday morning, while foggy, cold, and caressed in mist, were met with gratitude, honor, and remembrance for Veteran’s of various military branches upon City Hall.

There, at exactly 8:30 a.m., were not only veterans prepared to march down Sam Houston toward the Veteran’s War Memorial located just down the road, but also various local groups accompanying them in harmony.

Such groups included the Miller Jordan Middle School Color Guard and the San Benito Catholic War Veteran’s Color Guard, both of whom led the parade.

