Sullivan Elementary debuts greenhouse

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Sullivan Elementary School is now the sight of the first greenhouse in the San Benito school district. On the morning of November 10, parents, students, and faculty all came together for a ribbon cutting ceremony, debuting the new addition.

Flor Cuevas, a third-grade

teacher and 4-H Club sponsor at Sullivan, spearheaded this endeavor, but not without help from her students.

Cuevas said this was possible by way of a four-year grant the 4-H Club received from Prairie View Texas Agrilife, through the Learn, Grow, Eat, Go program, for the amount of $100,000. She said that this grant was originally meant for Landrum Elementary, but since that campus was repurposed, the grant was offered to Sullivan.

According to Cuevas, Guadalupe Castro, an agent with Agrilife, visited the garden the school already had established, then, approached After School Program Coordinator Michelle Ruelas and asked if Cuevas and the Club were interested in taking over the grant. She said they agreed, and the rest is history.

Where there was once only a garden composed of rows of assorted vegetables, such as tomatoes, cabbage, and Swiss chard, now stands a brand-new greenhouse.

Subscribe here to continue reading and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!

Meme's 2x2 Hearing Aids 2x2 (Service Directory - NEW)