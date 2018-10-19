Eco-Tourism Project in Final Phase, Mayor Says it looks “Awful”

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Wetlands project, which is undergoing construction and maintenance, is in its final phase but at a City Commission meeting held on October 16, Mayor Ben Gomez was not pleased with the current results.

“This looks awful, Bernard,” said Gomez, speaking directly to Bernard Rodriguez, Director of Planning and Development.

The City Commission meeting discussed the item on its agenda of approving the final-payment of $29,738 to Saenz Brothers Construction for the wetlands to be completed by December 31, 2018.

“I see the pictures here, and this railing is all crooked. The floor is old wood that is already there,” continued Mayor Gomez. “To me this is unacceptable because we wanna bring eco-tourism, but if we have something like this, this is not attractive to people to come to our city. We just did the rail for almost $30,000 that was wasted on this. To me it’s unacceptable the way it looks. It looks bad.”

Rodriguez said the project is undergoing Phase III, which includes building pumps and observation piers and moving water.

