Eldest San Benito native turns 102-years old

By Tamara Longoria

She has lived through the major events of the 20th century: World Wars I & II, women receiving the right to vote, and the Civil Rights movement amongst many. And though each event may not affected her life directly, her life has undeniably affected all of those around her.

Isabel Mena Garcia was born on September 14, 1916 in San Benito, Texas by the resaca and gin tower. She is a descendant of Giovanni Bautista Schiappapietra who came from Genoa, Italy and arrived in Monterrey, Mexico in 1647. According to Garcia’s daughter Blanca Silva, with whom most communication was carried out, the Italian surname Schiappapietra was shortened to Chapa, as it was difficult to spell. Blanca received her information from ancestry.com and has been conducting extensive research into her family’s past.

