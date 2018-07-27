Hometown twist: Monopoly gets Resaca City makeover

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Residents were flocking to the stores earlier this week after the popular board game Monopoly received a Resaca City makeover with the release of “San Benito-Opoly.” Hundreds of copies were sold as people were eager to see just how well their hometown was represented.

“I was pretty impressed by it,” said 20-year-old Joel Garza. “It’s cool to see so many of our landmarks on streets on a game we bought from the store… definitely worth the price.”

The game was being sold for 19.99 at Walmart, but some have claimed they were not able to find a copy when they went to purchase their copy.

“I wanted to get one, but when I went on Wednesday I couldn’t find a copy,” said 36-year-old Jessica Ramos. “I tried asking a worker, but they must have been sold out.”

The game has drawn interest from people all over the state as former citizens have been trying to nab their own copy as well. For many, the game represents a unique chance for young children to learn the history of the City.

“I played with my son and granddaughter and it was fun explaining to them how important certain roads or locations were to us growing up here,” said Jose Lozano. “It’s a great way to teach the history of San Benito.”

No word on if Walmart plans to order more copies of the game in the future.