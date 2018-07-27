Boys and Girls Club awarded $150,000 from Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The Boys and Girls Club of San Benito received a much needed boost earlier this week after the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation decided to donate $150,000 to the Club for gym renovations. The donation comes at a time when many have expressed concern over peeling sheet metal that could cause major problems in the future.

“I’ve been expressing my concern about that gym since I was elected into office,” Mayor Ben Gomez stated a Commission meeting where the City discussed possible helping to fix the gym themselves before the Legacy Foundation stepped in. “It’s a major concern, not only for the kids, but for anybody driving by that area.”

The gym renovations will reportedly include leveling the foundation and fixing the metal roofing. The amount donated is a significant number as it also represents the entire operating budget the Boys and Girls Club works under each year, according to Director Liz Chavez.

The Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation invests in and serves as a catalyst for ideas, partnerships, medical education, research and programs that improve the health and quality of life in the Rio Grande Valley.