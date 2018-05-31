Medrano earns scholarship to Schreiner University

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After leading the Greyhound basketball team the last few years, point guard Aaron Medrano is ready to take his talents to the next level. Last week, Medrano officially signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Schreiner University in Kerrville. The senior will join a wide range of athletes at the University, including Lady Hound standout Miranda Vallejo, who signed on earlier in the month to play ball with the Mountaineers.

Medrano earned second team all-district honors this season and has been a member of the Varisty squad the last three years.