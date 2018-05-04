SBCISD Trustee López recognized as “Friend of Education”

Last week, San Benito CISD Board Trustee Member Orlando López was recognized as one of seven recipients of the prestigious “Friend of Education” award by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) – Region 6.

San Benito TSTA President Aracely Correa stated that López was selected as a recipient of the award due to his “passion, vision and unyielding perseverance to ensure our children receive opportunities for a quality education with quality educators.”

At the reception, López accepted his award alongside fellow honorees Harlingen CISD Board Trustee George McShan, Texas District 40 House Representative Terry Canales, and Texas District 34 United States Congressman Filemon Vela, Jr., Mercedes ISD educator Adriana Gonzalez, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD Board Trustee Victor Perez, Donna ISD Board Trustee Alicia B. Reyna.

“This recognition is a true testament that the San Benito school board has placed the students and staff at the center of our focus. I humbly accept this award on behalf of our entire district. Indeed, together, we are Friends of Education,” said López.

“As a board, we have brought much-needed stability by hiring our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Nate Carman, a visionary leader with a wealth of experience and who is already making a positive and progressive impact in our district. In addition, we implemented an equitable compensation plan for all employees, a major accomplishment that had never been done before,” he added.

López added that he and fellow trustees had approved to repurpose an elementary school to create the first-ever STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Academy in San Benito, and only the second in the Rio Grande Valley.

López proudly reported that, this upcoming school year, San Benito will see its first class enrolled at the new Early College Academy, offering a college-learning environment for high school students and providing opportunities for our students to earn up to 40 hours of college credit for free!

Among the district’s more notable accomplishments is that while fulfilling the Board’s commitment to providing all children with a quality education, the district’s fund balance is at over $40 million – the highest it has ever been.

López concluded his acceptance speech with the following: “Thank you, TSTA, for this notable recognition. I am honored and humbled to be recognized together with such a remarkable group of advocates for public education. I am firmly committed to continue working for the betterment of our students, our employees, and our community as a Friend of Education!”

“This recognition for Mr. López, coming from such a well-respected organization as TSTA, speaks volumes for the positive direction being taken by San Benito CISD. Our Board of Trustees is exceptionally supportive in regards to all areas of student achievement. They put students at the forefront of all decisions,” said San Benito CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman.

“Additionally, the fact that Mr. López was recognized after just one year as a Board Trustee is a strong indicator that our district is well on its way to becoming the ‘Gold Standard’ in public education,” added Carman.

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman, and San Benito Schools administration and employees, congratulate Trustee López on this notable accomplishment and thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to San Benito schools, students, teachers, and the entire community.