Early Voting numbers down from 2017: Election Day slated for May 5

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Early Voting is done and all attention has turned to Election Day on May 5. While hundreds are expected to turn out on Saturday, the totals for Early Voting took a significant dip from a year ago. After two weeks, Elections Administrator Remi Garza said a total of 1,075 votes were cast in the City races while 1,287 people voted in the school elections. Those numbers are down from 2017 when we saw 1,461 votes for City races and 1,781 in the school races.

Results will be announced as soon as votes are tallied on Saturday.