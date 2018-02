According to attorney John Shergold, former Fire Chief Raul Zuniga had his suspension overturned today after a meeting at San Benito City Hall. Shergold noted this was just the first battle in much longer war to give Zuniga justice.

“We have a long way to go and out goal is to get Mr. Zuniga back to where he belongs as Fire Chief in San Benito.”

Zuniga will get retroactive pay for the days he was suspended and will be eligible to work with the SBFD again.