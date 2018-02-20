Conjunto Fest to move to Los Fresnos

After a 26 year run in San Benito, the annual Narcisco Martinez Conjunto Fest will be changing venuses this November. :

According to Rogelio Nunez, director of the NMCAC:

“To preserve, develop, and promote the Conjunto musical genre born on the Texas Mexican Border and to insure Los Fresnos, Texas is a major cultural tourist destination. The festival will contribute to the economic infrastructure of the City of Los Fresnos.”

” The 26th Annual Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center Conjunto Festival

will be held in Los Fresnos, Texas on October 19, 20, 21, 2018. The Center would like to thank

the City of Los Fresnos, Mr. Mark Milum, City Manager, Mayor Polo Narvaez, the City

Commission, Enrique Juarez Chair of the Community Development Corporation, and Ramon

Ortiz, Chair of the Board and Val Champion, Executive Director of the Los Fresnos Chamber of

Commerce for their warm and kind reception to hosting a culturally unique musical festival

which has become a staple in the Rio Grande Valley, and is well recognized in the

State and the nation.”

The NMCAC conjunto festival is one of two festivals in the nation which is solely focused on

conjunto music, a musical genre pioneered by The Father of Conjunto Music, Narciso Martinez

(1911-1992) of La Paloma, Texas. Apart from the artistic presentation of the conjunto musicians

and the fun filled family atmosphere it creates, the festival is also an important economic engine.

The 3,000 attendees will spend money in the City of Los Fresnos, Tx. in lodging, food,

gasoline and other amenities which will contribute to the sales and motel hotel tax and the

overall economy of the city.

The 3-day festival will feature 15 of the best conjunto artists in the state of Texas. The bands

will come from the Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin,

Laredo, Eagle Pass. There are few remaining pioneers of this music and we will work to insure

that we feature some of these pioneers as well.