School district looking to repurpose low-enrollment campuses

While rumors have been circulating for years, it appears the SBCISD is preparing to repurpose several of their low enrollment schools, citing better efficiency as the main reason. The decision has not been finalized, but Trustee Angel Mendez confirmed the board is looking for ways to make the districts use of facilities more efficient.

“It’s no secret that we have declining enrollment at some of our elementary schools and we need to be more efficient with how we use our facilities,” said Mendez. “Our district needs to adapt to the times and find ways to best serve our students and constituents.”

Mendez noted that the district will be holding a public meeting in the coming weeks to gauge interest in the change.

District Communications Director Celia Longoria is preparing a press release addressing the issue.