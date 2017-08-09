Board names lone finalist for Superintendent position

Special to the NEWS

Just two short months after Dr. Adrian Vega officially resigned from his position as Superintendent, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees have named their lone finalist in the search for a replacement.

At a regular board meeting Tuesday night, trustees chose Dr Nate Carman, who has served as the Superintendent of Teague ISD since 2013.

As a lone finalist, Dr. Carman must wait at least 21 days before being offered a contract. After that waiting period is over, trustees are expected to offer Carman a contract.

According to the Teague ISD website:

“Dr. Carman’s professional experience includes a curriculum role in Grand Prairie ISD and campus administration roles in Grand Prairie ISD, Wilmer-Hutchins ISD, and Lewisville ISD as well as teaching and coaching experience at the junior high and high school level. Dr. Carman earned a doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. He earned a master of education from Texas Woman’s University and a bachelor of arts in mathematics from Fort Lewis College. A public school graduate, Dr. Carman hails from Akron, Colorado. Dr. Carman is married to Danica Carman who is an attorney with the Texas Attorney General’s office. He has two children, Brian who has recently graduated from the Texas A&M School of Law and Alexandria who is a senior engineering student at the University of North Texas.”