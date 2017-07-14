Little Champions: ‘Lil Lady Hounds preparing for World Series

By SIerra Flores

Special to the NEWS

The countdown begins to July 18th as the Lil’ Lady Hounds prepare to make an appearance at the World Series for the 6U Softball All Star Team.

The five and six year old girls have worked and practiced diligently all season long. After the season, their hard work paid off to with a top three ranking amongst the 12 teams in the valley. Their finish was good enough to qualify them for the World Series in Laredo where they will compete against 15 of the best teams in Texas.

Most of the team has been together for nearly 2 years, so the coaches have been able to see the girls create many friendships.

“The sport has taught them more than softball,” stated Head Coach Jessica Corona. “We’re teaching them respect, discipline, friendship, and dedication.”

Corona stressed her gratitude for the San Benito Youth Baseball-Softball League for their support and to coaches Aaron Gallegos, Filomena Gallegos, and Julian Huerta for all of their assistance with the team.

“The bonds they form, the memories they make, the experience they get is what makes this a great sport,” added Corona.