SB approves fixes for lift stations

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Officials on Tuesday agreed to hire two separate contractors to finish work on the two of the six lift stations remaining to be repaired before TCEQ’s (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) March 2023 deadline, after which the City would face severe fines.

The first of the two lift stations, located by Landrum Elementary, will be manned by Cornett Construction Company for a total of $1,220,412.

San Benito Capital Improvements Coordinator Anibal Garcia said Cornett Construction came in at the lowest of three bids, though they had 46 plan holders presented.

The second lift station, Stenger Surge Tank, was contracted to Ferguson Service Systems Inc. in the amount of $2,956,380.

Only one bid was submitted for the surge tank located in the city shop, despite the 31 plan holders presented.

The companies have 180 days to complete the work. The City has now completed repairs on four of the six lift stations.

