SB officers take part in high-level training

By AMANDA SOTELO

South Texas College

South Texas College and the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to offer law enforcement leadership training for departments across the Rio Grande Valley at the college’s Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence in Pharr.

The first cohort of about 20 law enforcement agents – from departments including San Benito, Edinburg, Pharr, as well as from STC – recently started executive-level training through the leadership development series that will span over two weeks.

The UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute was created in 2008 through an innovative partnership between the Dallas Police Department and the University of North Texas at Dallas. Initially funded by the Communities Foundation of Texas, the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute originally focused on fulfilling the research, career advancement and leadership development needs of the Dallas Police Department, but today also serves law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout Texas, offering customized leadership courses, seminars, training and research design.

STC’s Vice President of Information Services, Planning, Performance and Strategic Innovation David Plummer, Ph.D. said the creation of this partnership is going to provide high-quality, high-impact training that benefits local and federal law enforcement throughout the Rio Grande Valley and state.

“The college strives to provide a full range of training from the entry-level police academy to advanced leadership courses,” said Plummer. “Our partnership with the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute is part of the higher-level training that will assist us in preparing our law enforcement community for leadership positions within their departments.”

