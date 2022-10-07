Bobcats gearing up for first district game

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Despite a slow start to the season, the Rio Hondo Bobcats still have the chance to make some noise in the newly aligned District 16-3A.

The Bobcats collected their first win of the season against the Grulla Gators before heading into their bye last week. Now, with a little momentum, Rio Hondo will have a great opportunity to get out to a great start in district play when they host the 0-5 Progresso Red Ants on Friday, October 7.

With four of their toughest opponents to start the season, the young Bobcats team struggled to get in the win column. Sophomore quarterback Ruben Atkinson has seen steady improvement each game and the offense finally clicked in their last game against the Gators, scoring a season high 30 points as the team won by two touchdowns.

“We had some struggles early, but we expected to have some growing pains with such a young core of players,” said longtime Bobcats coach Rocky James. “Hopefully the momentum our offense got going in our last game continues… as long as we can string together some district wins, we can still end up with a successful season.”

Rio Hondo will be one of the youngest squads in district 16-3A for sure as Atkinson is joined by Sophomores Gavin Perez and Keyan Lopez among the top performers early on.

